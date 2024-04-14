PM unveils four-pronged eco-protection strategy

Ahead of the Our Ocean conference in Athens this week, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis stressed that Greece is quietly but methodically playing a leading role in defending itself against dramatic climate change, from agricultural production and tourism to the safety and health of its citizens.

In an article he wrote for Kathimerini, Mitsotakis outlined a national strategy based of four pillars. This first aims to expedite the green transition so that Greece will gradually meet its electricity needs from natural sources – “60% this year and 80% in 2030. With the aim, immediately afterwards, of not only being self-sufficient in clean and cheap energy, but also of exporting it,” he noted.

The second pillar is the fortification of the country and the state against natural disasters, with efforts under way to organize, staff and equip civil protection services with the most modern means and the drafting of a comprehensive water management program for Thessaly.

The third pillar is order in the public and the built environment. “Indeed, arbitrariness does not only alter landscapes and deprive citizens of their rights. But it also creates additional problems, which add to the disasters,” he stressed.

The final pillar concerns the protection of the seas. “There is no economic and social prosperity if it is not in harmony with nature and the environment. And the dominant natural element was, is and will be water. In the age of the climate crisis, therefore, we protect it,” he added.

The full article will be published in Kathimerini English Edition on Tuesday.