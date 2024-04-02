NEWS

Expert: Hotter summers are foregone conclusion

Expert: Hotter summers are foregone conclusion
[AP]

The world is getting hotter and humanity will have to shield itself against the new conditions in the coming years, according to Spyros Pandis, professor at the Department of Chemical Engineering of the University of Patras and researcher at the Institute of Chemical Engineering Sciences of the Technology and Research Foundation in Greece (FORTH).

“Some of the next few summers will be very hot, hotter than last year. We don’t know if it will be the summer that is coming to us, but certainly within the next 10 years we will have some very hot summers, with heatwaves etc,” he said. 

“We hear about climate change, how the temperature will rise by 1.5, 2 or even 3 degrees Celsius, and we might say to ourselves, ‘OK, it’s not something dramatic.’ But it is not so… what is important is how the extremes change leading to heatwaves, droughts, intense rain and even frosts,” he said. 

Climate Crisis Weather

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Omens not boding well after 2023 record heat
NEWS

Omens not boding well after 2023 record heat

Greece witnesses hottest winter on record
NEWS

Greece witnesses hottest winter on record

Fall and winter shrinking due to climate change
NEWS

Fall and winter shrinking due to climate change

Alarm over predicted hottest year ever
NEWS

Alarm over predicted hottest year ever

Daniel death toll rises to 10, four missing
NEWS

Daniel death toll rises to 10, four missing

Disaster of biblical proportions
NEWS

Disaster of biblical proportions