Expert: Hotter summers are foregone conclusion

The world is getting hotter and humanity will have to shield itself against the new conditions in the coming years, according to Spyros Pandis, professor at the Department of Chemical Engineering of the University of Patras and researcher at the Institute of Chemical Engineering Sciences of the Technology and Research Foundation in Greece (FORTH).

“Some of the next few summers will be very hot, hotter than last year. We don’t know if it will be the summer that is coming to us, but certainly within the next 10 years we will have some very hot summers, with heatwaves etc,” he said.

“We hear about climate change, how the temperature will rise by 1.5, 2 or even 3 degrees Celsius, and we might say to ourselves, ‘OK, it’s not something dramatic.’ But it is not so… what is important is how the extremes change leading to heatwaves, droughts, intense rain and even frosts,” he said.