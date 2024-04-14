NEWS

Minors arrested after violent incident in Thessaloniki

Four minors were arrested in the northern port city of Thessaloniki following another violent incident. 

On Friday night, outside a health store in the Thermi area, the minors, along with unknown accomplices, assaulted two individuals aged 17 and 19, causing them physical injuries. 

The 19-year-old was transported by ambulance to a city hospital for precautionary treatment. 

Charges for bodily harm as accomplices were filed against the four arrested minors.

