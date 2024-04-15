Greece monitoring developments amid spike in Mideast tension

Greece is closely monitoring developments in the Middle East and with great concern following Iran’s retaliatory attack on Israel late on Saturday, amid escalating fears of a major escalation in the Middle East conflict. Authorities are maintaining a state of alert and staying in close contact with Western allies, while Greek missions remain active in the wider region.

The upcoming week will be tense, marked by several political events and high-level visits. Meanwhile, the country is bracing for a standstill on Wednesday due to a scheduled general strike.

Middle East

Athens is closely following the alarming developments in the Middle East, as Iran’s missile operation against Israel is seen as a turning point disrupting the delicate balances in the region.

Operationally, Greece remains vigilant, maintaining contact with its allies, particularly the US. Diplomatic sources in Athens say that while an Israeli response is expected, its extent remains uncertain.

Two Greek frigates are positioned in the region, with Hydra in the Red Sea and Lemnos engaged in UNIFIL operations in Lebanon. The European mission Aspides, in which Hydra participates, has effectively been upgraded, but also presents increased risks.

In response to the escalating situation, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis convened an emergency session of the National Security Governmental Council on Sunday afternoon to assess the security situation.

“[Greece] unequivocally condemns the attack on Israel” and urges “restraint from all parties to prevent a wider regional conflict,” said government spokesman Pavlos Marinakis after the meeting.

European elections

As European Parliament elections draw nearer, the ruling New Democracy party will unveil its roster of candidates on Monday afternoon at the Athens Conservatory.

Following the preliminary elections held on Sunday among 200 candidates, the main opposition SYRIZA party will unveil its final list of candidates on Friday in a special event, party officials said. The list will feature those elected in the primaries, alongside five candidates chosen by the party leader and two MEPs that did not take part in the primaries.

‘Our Oceans Conference’

Greece is set to host the ninth iteration of the “Our Ocean Conference” from April 15-17 at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation. The 2024 theme of this international event is “An Ocean of Potential.”

The Greek government is set to announce 20 commitments in support of the protection of the Greek seas. These commitments include the establishment of two marine parks in Greece, some to take immediate effect and others to be implemented by 2030.

General strike

Greece will come to a standstill on Wednesday as unionized workers across the country will be taking part in a 24-hour general strike. The central demands of the strike include advocating for measures to address inflation and ensure the necessary conditions for a decent standard of living.

Public transport services will be suspended in the capital, and ferries and ships will remain docked. Reporters and journalists will strike a day earlier, on Tuesday.

Olympic Flame Lighting Ceremony

The Olympic Flame Lighting Ceremony will take place at the ancient site of Olympia, preceding the Paris Olympics, in a ritual that is followed worldwide and harks back to the traditions of Ancient Greece.

Commissioner visit

Vice President of the European Commission for Values and Transparency, Vera Jourova, is scheduled to visit Athens on Monday as part of the “Democracy Tour” ahead of European Parliament elections this summer.

During her visit, Jourova will engage in a series of meetings and discussions with Mitsotakis, State Minister Akis Skertsos and Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis. Additionally, she will meet with members of a task force for media to discuss the media landscape in Greece.