Personal data breaches come to the fore again

The issue of personal data and how easily it can be leaked has come to the fore again with a conservative MEP allegedly breaking the law.

Anna-Michelle Asimakopoulou’s office sent emails last Friday with campaign material to Greeks living overseas, several of whom claimed that they had never authorized the use of their personal information.

Indeed, many expats linked the leak of their data to the applications made to the portal for postal voting, as the Interior Ministry sent an informational email about the platform the same day. However, the ministry claims this is a complete coincidence and the distribution of information to expatriates is part of the postal voting campaign.

The secretary-general of the Interior Ministry, Nasos Balerbas, dismissed the allegations.

“In accordance with the law, the Ministry of Interior does not provide voter email addresses to candidates or parties,” he said in a brief statement.