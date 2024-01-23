Teachers going back on strike Thursday over educational reforms

Teachers at Greece’s public schools on Tuesday announced another walkout as part of ongoing actions against the government’s planned educational reforms.

The three-hour work stoppage, organized by the Greek Federation of Secondary Education State School Teachers (OLME) will take place on Thursday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

It will align with a student march scheduled to occur at noon in central Athens, at the Propylaea.

The protest is against the establishment of private universities.