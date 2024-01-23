NEWS

Teachers going back on strike Thursday over educational reforms

Teachers going back on strike Thursday over educational reforms
[Intime News]

Teachers at Greece’s public schools on Tuesday announced another walkout as part of ongoing actions against the government’s planned educational reforms.

The three-hour work stoppage, organized by the Greek Federation of Secondary Education State School Teachers (OLME) will take place on Thursday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

It will align with a student march scheduled to occur at noon in central Athens, at the Propylaea.

The protest is against the establishment of private universities.

Strike Protest Education

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Universities occupied by students protesting private higher education
NEWS

Universities occupied by students protesting private higher education

Students, teachers to protest against establishment of private universities
NEWS

Students, teachers to protest against establishment of private universities

Unknown assailants storm campus amid protests against private university scheme
NEWS

Unknown assailants storm campus amid protests against private university scheme

Greek students protest government plan for private universities
NEWS

Greek students protest government plan for private universities

Tensions erupt in Athens student rally
NEWS

Tensions erupt in Athens student rally

Rallies organized Monday against education reforms
NEWS

Rallies organized Monday against education reforms