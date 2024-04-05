Father of murdered woman claims police refused to meet him

Schoolchildren attend a demonstration outside Agioi Anargyroi police station in northern Athens on Friday in protest at the latest femicide in Greece. [InTime News]

The father of the woman who was stabbed to death by an ex-partner outside a police station in northern Athens earlier this week has said that when he went to the police station the following morning, he was not allowed to speak to the officer on duty.

Speaking to MEGA TV, the father added that he learned about his daughter’s murder from a journalist.

“I haven’t been formally notified by a police officer that my daughter was murdered,” the father said.

“That morning when I was informed by a journalist about what had happened, I arrived at the police station at about 10 a.m. I can be seen in my work clothes in videos. I was talking to the guard outside and they wouldn’t let me go up to the duty officer, even though I informed them that I was the father of the girl who was killed there.”

He said that when he then telephoned the station, he was told that the case had been taken over by a higher-level department and should go there.

“They wouldn’t let me see the duty officer to confirm that it was my daughter,” he said.

Kyriaki Griva, 28, was murdered outside Agioi Anargyroi police station on Monday night, after going there to seek protection from a 39-year-old ex-partner. She was stabbed multiple times by man moments after exiting the precinct.

On Thursday, the man was remanded to a prison psychiatric ward pending trial after testifying before an investigative magistrate.

Five police officers from the Agioi Anargyroi station were transferred to other duties following the murder.