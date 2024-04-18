FOREIGN-POLICY

Greek military officials visit Turkish counterparts

[@tcsavunma/X]

As part of the confidence-building measures agreed between Turkey and Greece, Greek military officials have visited a Turkish brigade.

Colonel Vardis Harkianakis, commander of Greece’s 3rd Mechanized Infantry Brigade, Colonel Georgios Bellos, a defense attache, and Lieutenant Colonel Georgios Alexopoulos visited Turkey’s 54th Mechanized Infantry Brigade command on Tuesday.

Turkey’s Defense Ministry posted video footage of the visit was posted on social media.

In November, the two countries agreed to resume the implementation of the previously agreed-upon measures on the list, such as the organization of sporting events, exchange of visits of military delegations, commanders of border units and a telephone line between the air operations centers in Larissa and Eskisehir. 

Turkey Diplomacy

