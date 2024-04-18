Greek military officials visit Turkish counterparts

As part of the confidence-building measures agreed between Turkey and Greece, Greek military officials have visited a Turkish brigade.

Colonel Vardis Harkianakis, commander of Greece’s 3rd Mechanized Infantry Brigade, Colonel Georgios Bellos, a defense attache, and Lieutenant Colonel Georgios Alexopoulos visited Turkey’s 54th Mechanized Infantry Brigade command on Tuesday.

Turkey’s Defense Ministry posted video footage of the visit was posted on social media.

Türkiye-Yunanistan Arasında Güven Artırıcı Önlemler kapsamında, Yunanistan 3’üncü Mekanize Piyade Tugay Komutanı Tuğgeneral Vardis Charkianakis, Yunanistan Savunma Ataşesi Albay Georgios Bellos ve Yarbay Georgios Alexopoulos 16 Nisan 2024 tarihinde 54’üncü Mekanize Piyade Tugay… pic.twitter.com/jUZJoWGPmv — T.C. Millî Savunma Bakanlığı (@tcsavunma) April 18, 2024

In November, the two countries agreed to resume the implementation of the previously agreed-upon measures on the list, such as the organization of sporting events, exchange of visits of military delegations, commanders of border units and a telephone line between the air operations centers in Larissa and Eskisehir.