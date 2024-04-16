NEWS

High level Greek-Turkish diplomatic, military meetings ahead

High-ranking Greek and Turkish officials will meet in Athens on Monday, April 22.

The agenda, whose details are not yet known, will focus on the so-called Confidence Building Measures. It is part of the effort to maintain communications between the two NATO allies and avoid tensions.

Greek-Turkish relations, often tense, have been relatively normal since February 2023, when Greece sent rescue teams in the wake of two devastating earthquakes in eastern Turkey.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and veteran diplomat Burak Akcapar will lead the Turkish delegation; Ambassador Theocharis Lalakos, a former Secretary General of the Ministry and former Ambassador to Washingron, DC, will lead the Greek delegation.

The last such meeting had taken place in Ankara, on November 13, 2023. Then, the two sides had agreed on exchange visits by armed forces commanders.

Two such meetings will take place ahead of the diplomats’ meeting: a Greek and a Turkish commander of armored brigades will visit similar units (not each other’s) on April 16-17 and on April 18-19, respectively.

Turkey Diplomacy

