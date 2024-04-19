Urban planning control legislation submitted

Legislation concerning the new process of urban planning controls and demolitions, the establishment of the Water Management Organization of Thessaly and the new model of biomass management in forests is included in the Environment Ministry’s omnibus bill submitted to Parliament on Monday, after a 10-day consultation period.

It includes a multitude of case-specific regulations, as well as the 23rd amendment to the legislation for the investment at Elliniko, southern Athens.

Among the long list of stipulations, the bill assigns overall responsibility of checks for the protection of the natural and built environment, as well as public property, to Interior Ministry environmental inspectors. Although the inspectors are also responsible for violations on beaches and seashores, the draft law makes an incomprehensible distinction excluding “interventions with light constructions and their repair.”