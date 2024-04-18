NEWS

Buildings aging without plan for what comes next

Buildings aging without plan for what comes next
[kathimerini.gr]

The collapse of a building floor in Piraeus on Tuesday where work was being carried out has highlighted the plight of hundreds of thousands of aging buildings in Athens, Piraeus, Thessaloniki and other urban centers without a plan for the future. One of the main parameters of the problem is linked to public education and the legality of carrying out work, particularly in apartment blocks.

Thousands of smaller buildings have also had floors added. It is common for many houses built up to around 1950 as single-story houses to have a floor or floors added.

Despite the fact that the quality of construction in Greece is generally good, there is an issue of legality, transparency and individual building works, many of which are unseen.

The issue concerns the need for thousands of people, mostly of limited and medium economic means, to renovate their houses, many of which are between 40 and 90 years old.

Construction

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Athens Mayor urges suspension of building height increase in Athens
ENVIRONMENT

Athens Mayor urges suspension of building height increase in Athens

Anti-bullying platform receives 41 complaints in less than a week, minister says
NEWS

Anti-bullying platform receives 41 complaints in less than a week, minister says

Police remove squatters from Komotini university
NEWS

Police remove squatters from Komotini university

Expert warns of declining performance in Greek education system
DELPHI ECONOMIC FORUM

Expert warns of declining performance in Greek education system

Opposition to building heights bonus growing
ECONOMY

Opposition to building heights bonus growing

Samos, Greifswald cultivate cross-cultural bonds through student exchange program
NEWS

Samos, Greifswald cultivate cross-cultural bonds through student exchange program