Another complaint of child sexual abuse levelled against museum guard

A second allegation of child sexual abuse has been made against a 50-year-old museum guard on the Dodecanese island of Nisyros, who was suspended from duty on Thursday after the first complaint came to light.

According to state broadcaster ERT, the second complaint concerns an incident involving a 15-year-old high school student, which occurred when he and his classmates visited a museum on the island.

The boy’s father claimed that the museum guard subsequently took the students to his accommodation, where he showed them pornographic material and “explained” what was happening.

The 15-year-old revealed this to his father after the initial allegations were made against the guard.

Earlier this week, police said that they were informed by the Smile of the Child organization about a sexual abuse incident involving a minor under the age of 12. After they located the victim’s family, his father identified the employee as the alleged perpetrator.

