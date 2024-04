A 69-year-old man who had been missing since September 2023 after violating his prison leave was arrested on Wednesday, police said.

The man had been handed a total prison sentence of 26 months and a fine of 750 euros or an unspecified crime.

After his rearrest, officers discovered his involvement in at least nine cases of fraud linked to an apartment he was renting in the greater Athens area.

The suspect appeared before a prosecutor on Thursday.