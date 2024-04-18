NEWS

No deportation for father who reported sexual abuse of child

File photo.

Greek police said on Thursday that a man who informed the authorities that his child had been sexually abused on the island of Nisyros will not be deported, after it was revealed that he had been banned from entering into the country.

Instead, the man, whose nationality has not been revealed, was given 25 days “to further arrange his outstanding matters,” Hellenic Police (ELAS) said in a press release.

The announcement came after several media reported that the father faced deportation after reporting the alleged abuse.  

ELAS said the police station in Nisyros was informed by child charity “Smile of the Child” on April 15 about an incident of sexual abuse against a minor under the age of 12. After locating the victim’s family, his father identified a local resident as the alleged perpetrator adding that the incident took place on April 12, 2024.

A prosecutor was informed and the alleged perpetrator was brought in to testify while digital evidence was seized from his home for analysis. The victim and his father were then sent to the island o Kos where the child testified, in the presence of a psychologist.

ELAS said that “taking into account the seriousness of the complaint” and in order to avoid any delays, authorities prioritized the investigation of the child abuse.

