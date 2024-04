The entrance of Acropolis metro station is closed during a 24-hour nationwide strike in Athens, Greece, Wednesday. Greece's major labor unions declared the strike against rising prices because of the war in Ukraine and call for collective wage agreements and salary increases, among other demands. [Thanassis Stavrakis/AP]

The Nikaia station on metro Line 3 will be closed on Saturday and Sunday (April 20-21), due to works for the installation of new e-ticket equipment.

The station will reopen on Monday.