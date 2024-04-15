NEWS

Strike to paralyze transport on Wednesday

The General Confederation of Greek Workers (GSEE) has declared a 24-hour strike scheduled for Wednesday, aiming to promote public urban transportation, collective labor agreements and personnel hirings. The strike is expected to impact public transport services across the country.

During the strike, all three lines of the Metro and the tram will be out of service, while city buses will operate on a limited schedule from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. 

The national railway will also be affected, with the managing company, Hellenic Trains, announcing changes and cancellations on their website.

Additionally, the Panhellenic Seamen’s Federation will participate in the strike, resulting in ferries and boats remaining docked nationwide for the full 24 hours.

