Ecumenical Patriarch to meet Macron in Paris

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew is in Paris for a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron.

According to French diplomatic sources, Macron is anticipated to “commend the Patriarch’s dedication to interfaith dialogue and tolerance.”

The discussions will cover various topics, including the situation in Ukraine, as well as issues concerning environmental protection and the fight against global warming, according to the same sources.

On Tuesday, Bartholomew is scheduled to meet with French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal and Gerard Larcher, the president of the French Senate.

Moreover, he will conduct an official visit to the headquarters of the Conference of French Bishops. He will also lead a Doxology service at the Holy Metropolitan Church of Saint Stephanos in Paris and hold a meeting with the Assembly of the Roman Catholic Bishops of France.