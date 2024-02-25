Church-state tension looms over gay marriage

More tension looms between Church and state over the bill for same-sex civil marriage and adoption by such couples which Parliament recently passed, after Greek Archbishop Ieronymos reportedly expressed dismay with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ speech during the House debate on the legislation.

Kathimerini understands that the archbishop believes that the prime minister does not seem to accept that the Church should express its opinion on issues concerning society. On the other hand, Ieronymos is also reportedly annoyed with the choice of President Katerina Sakellaropoulou to attend a victory party at a bar in central Athens immediately after the legislation was passed.

Ieronymos is reportedly considering not attending the dinner organized by the president in honor of the Church for Orthodoxy Sunday, on March 24. Another scenario is that he won’t attend the March 25 military parade.