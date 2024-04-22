Crete launches large-scale earthquake protection exercise ‘MINOAS’

Crete launched an earthquake protection exercise to identify and address potential errors, omissions and deficiencies in any response to an emergency.

Named “MINOAS”, it has been touted as the largest-scale seismic protection drill in Greece.

“We must be prepared for all scenarios. While we hope it’s never necessary, we must conduct real exercises involving all stakeholders to enhance our readiness,” Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Minister Vassilis Kikilias, who was in attendance, said.

Underscoring the paramount importance of human life, Kikilias noted that such drills, now mandated by law, will occur annually in various regions nationwide, stressing the significance of realistic field exercises.

“The objective isn’t self-congratulation but to confront challenges and learn from them. Identifying weaknesses allows us to refine our strategies and improve,” Kikilias remarked, highlighting the exercise’s focus on constructive evaluation and continuous improvement. [AMNA]