President Katerina Sakellaropoulou has wrapped up her visit to Uruguay with the laying of a wreath at the statue of the country’s national hero, José Artigas.

Sakellaropoulou then went to the parliament building, where she was welcomed by Uruguayan Vice-President Beatriz Argimón and given a tour of the space where the country’s first constitution is kept.

On Monday, the Greek president attended a dinner hosted in her honor by Argimón.