FOREIGN-POLICY

Greece will not compromise defense, spokesman says following FT report

Greece will not compromise defense, spokesman says following FT report
File photo.

Greece has reacted to a report in the Financial Times suggesting that the government in Athens faces significant pressure to supply air defense systems to Ukraine, clarifying that no action would be taken that might compromise the country’s deterrent capability.

“We have already provided tangible assistance to Ukraine and its people. However, it must be emphasized that no action will be taken – and I stress this – that could even remotely endanger our nation’s deterrent capabilities or air defense,” government spokesman Pavlos Marinakis told a press briefing Monday.

“We have consistently refuted such claims in the past, and I reiterate our stance emphatically today,” he added.

According to the FT report published earlier Monday, European leaders personally urged Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and his Spanish counterpart Pedro Sanchez during a summit in Brussels last week to supply the systems to Ukraine.

The two leaders, whose armed forces collectively possess over a dozen Patriot systems along with other assets like S-300s, were reportedly told that their own needs were not as pressing as Ukraine’s and that they were not currently facing imminent threats.

In a post on social media platform X on Sunday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, “‘Patriots’ can only be called air defense systems if they work and save lives rather than standing immobile somewhere in storage bases.” 

 

Defense Ukraine Diplomacy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Kyiv requests new weapons systems
FOREIGN-POLICY

Kyiv requests new weapons systems

Greece, Cyprus, France block Bayraktar financing
TURKISH DRONES

Greece, Cyprus, France block Bayraktar financing

Mitsotakis, Zelenskyy speak ahead of EU leaders meeting in Brussels
NEWS

Mitsotakis, Zelenskyy speak ahead of EU leaders meeting in Brussels

Greece to train Ukrainian F-16 pilots, Zelenskyy says
NEWS

Greece to train Ukrainian F-16 pilots, Zelenskyy says

New deal in the works with Kyiv
NEWS

New deal in the works with Kyiv

Greek prime minister pushing for European Security Fund
FOREIGN-POLICY

Greek prime minister pushing for European Security Fund