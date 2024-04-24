FOREIGN-POLICY

Foreign Min discusses regional challenges and cooperation in Qatar visit

Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis, speaking to public broadcaster ERT following his Qatar visit, emphasized the challenging circumstances for the region amidst Middle East turmoil, expressing concerns about hostilities extending to Lebanon and Syria. He stressed the urgency of an immediate ceasefire, citing threats to Red Sea navigation.

During his discussions with Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, and State Minister for International Cooperation, Lolwah Rashid Al-Khater, Gerapetritis acknowledged Qatar’s significant mediation efforts in the Middle East crisis. He underscored Greece’s role as a principled interlocutor, facilitating dialogue for regional peace.

Gerapetritis’ visit marked the first visit of any Greek foreign minister to Qatar in five years. He also discussed the upcoming visit of Qatar’s Emir to Greece, to explore further avenues for bilateral cooperation.

On Thursday, Gerapetritis will visit Kuwait City, holding talks with Kuwait’s Foreign Minister Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya and engaging with Kuwaiti investment leaders.

Middle East Diplomacy

