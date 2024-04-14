Greece condemns Iranian attack, calls for restraint

Greece “ unequivocally condemns the attack against Israel” and calls for “ restraint from all sides in order to avoid a wider regional conflict,” government spokesman Pavlos Marinakis said Sunday.

Marinakis made the statement immediately after an emergency meeting of the inner cabinet on security issues (KYSEA).

“During the meeting, the latest developments in the region after Iran’s attacks against Israel were discussed and the security situation was reviewed,” Marinakis said.

The KYSEA meeting began at 6 p.m. Sunday local time (1500GMT) and ended a little before 8 p.m.