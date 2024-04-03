NEWS

Greece condemns killing of Gaza aid workers

Greece condemns killing of Gaza aid workers

Greece has condemned an Israeli airstrike on aid workers from World Central Kitchen who were delivering food in Gaza, resulting in the deaths of seven people, while extending its condolences to the families of the victims.

“Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of the aid workers from World Central Kitchen in Gaza. We send our utmost condolences to the families of the victims,” the Foreign Ministry said in post on social media platform X on Wednesday.

“Any attack against humanitarian workers is unacceptable,” it added.

Following Monday’s strike, the charity announced on Tuesday that it was immediately suspending operations in the region, dealing a setback to the recently established sea route for food aid. Ships carrying food supplies departed from Gaza after their arrival just a day earlier.

Israel says the strikes were an accident and that an investigation has been launched. 

Diplomacy Middle East Death

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Cyprus to Gaza corridor will continue to operate, Cyprus president says
NEWS

Cyprus to Gaza corridor will continue to operate, Cyprus president says

Driver arrested after collision claims two lives at Veria bus stop
NEWS

Driver arrested after collision claims two lives at Veria bus stop

Fatal accident at Chalkis Shipyards leads to arrest of 44-year-old crew leader
NEWS

Fatal accident at Chalkis Shipyards leads to arrest of 44-year-old crew leader

Shipyard worker dies in accident
NEWS

Shipyard worker dies in accident

Sailor found dead in ship cabin in Perama
NEWS

Sailor found dead in ship cabin in Perama

Motorcyclist killed in collision with car in Thessaloniki
NEWS

Motorcyclist killed in collision with car in Thessaloniki