Greece condemns killing of Gaza aid workers

Greece has condemned an Israeli airstrike on aid workers from World Central Kitchen who were delivering food in Gaza, resulting in the deaths of seven people, while extending its condolences to the families of the victims.

“Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of the aid workers from World Central Kitchen in Gaza. We send our utmost condolences to the families of the victims,” the Foreign Ministry said in post on social media platform X on Wednesday.

“Any attack against humanitarian workers is unacceptable,” it added.

Following Monday’s strike, the charity announced on Tuesday that it was immediately suspending operations in the region, dealing a setback to the recently established sea route for food aid. Ships carrying food supplies departed from Gaza after their arrival just a day earlier.

Israel says the strikes were an accident and that an investigation has been launched.

