Turkey calls for restraint to avoid wider Middle East conflict

Turkey calls for restraint to avoid wider Middle East conflict

Turkey on Friday called on all sides to refrain from steps that could lead to a wider conflict in the Middle East, after Israel reportedly attacked Iran in a tit-for-tat retaliation for Iran’s strike.

In a statement, Turkey’s Foreign Ministry said the priority of the international community should be “to stop the massacre in Gaza and to ensure lasting peace” in the region by establishing a Palestinian state.

“It is becoming increasingly evident that the tensions that were initially caused by Israel’s illegal attack on the Iranian Embassy in Damascus risk turning into a permanent conflict,” it said. [Reuters]

