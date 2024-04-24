Contactless payment pilot begins on Athens Airport Express bus lines

Starting Wednesday, a pilot project for contactless payments via bank cards and digital wallets launched on Athens International Airport’s (AIA) Express bus lines.

Passengers on the AIA bus lines (X93, X95, X96, X97) can now use bank cards or activated device cards (smartphone, smartwatch) for payments, including contactless options.

The system reads cards or digital wallets, charging fares directly. By 2024, contactless transactions will expand to all OASA public transport.

The initiative aims to simplify fare payment, eliminating the need for ticket purchases from vending machines.