Privacy watchdog asks EYP to hand over full dossier on PASOK chief’s surveillance

The plenary session of the Hellenic Authority for Communications Security and Privacy (ADAE) on Wednesday addressed a request from opposition party PASOK leader Nikos Androulakis to be informed about the surveillance of his phone by the National Intelligence Service (EYP) in 2021.

By a narrow margin of 4 votes against 3, ADAE decided to formally request the complete dossier from EYP to thoroughly examine the details of Androulakis’ surveillance.

According to the law, EYP must respond to the request within 10 days.

Earlier this month, the Council of State, the country’s highest administrative court, ruled a 2021 law unconstitutional, under which Androulakis was not allowed to be informed of the reasons for his surveillance.