Fire breaks out near Crete’s Souda Naval Base, settlement evacuated

A settlement near a Greek military base on the island of Crete was evacuated on Tuesday after a fire broke out amid low vegetation at a road junction nearby, the Fire Service said.

Authorities have called on all personnel-related facilities of the Souda Naval Base, i.e. the local settlement, the hospital and the school, to be evacuated evacuated as a precaution in a message sent via the emergency number 112.

Media reported that children and teachers were transferred to Souda’s main square, while patients from the hospital were sent to the Naval Hospital of Crete.

The Fire Service did not provide information as to the number of firemen and equipment sent to the area, but local websites reported that fire-fighting vehicles arrived from Chania and Vrysses to assist.

Firefighters were attempting to prevent the fire from spreading to Megan Horafia with strong winds of up to 9 Beaufort impeding their efforts.