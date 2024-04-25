NEWS

Trust in public healthcare deteriorating rapidly

File photo.

Six out of 10 citizens are dissatisfied with state of public health services, according to a survey conducted in March on behalf of the Panhellenic Medical Association by GPO, on a sample of 1,108 people over the age of 17 in all regions of Greece.

The survey showed that the positive impressions left on citizens by the health services during the pandemic for their very important contribution to the fight against Covid-19 were extinguished in the last year.

As a result, the public’s trust in the health services provided has deteriorated rapidly in the last year, while seven in 10 believe that the cost of medical services has increased in the last 2-3 years.

Overall, 45.1% of the participating respondents said they were dissatisfied with the services offered in the public and private health sector, compared to 28.7% who said they were satisfied and 23.5% who are neither satisfied nor dissatisfied. 

Health Survey

