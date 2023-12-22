NEWS

Outpatient care system found lacking by study

Outpatient care system found lacking by study
Shutterstock

Six in 10 patients say they don’t feel their care plan is organized around all of their health and wellness needs, describing an outpatient care system that does not ensure continuity in care, according to the conclusions of the pilot phase of a study by the Health Services Organization and Evaluation Laboratory of the University of Athens in collaboration with the Organization for Quality Assurance in Health and the Health Ministry within the framework of the OECD’s transnational PaRIS program.

More specifically, 57.2% stated that more than one healthcare professional has responsibility for coordinating their care while 41.2% of patients estimated that the care program they follow does not take their needs into account.

Moreover, one in three stated that in the last year there were occasions when, although they had a health problem, they did not seek care or did not receive a prescription drug due to the cost. 

Health Survey

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Young doctors dissatisfied with health system, survey shows
NEWS

Young doctors dissatisfied with health system, survey shows

Younger people turning their backs on smoking
NEWS

Younger people turning their backs on smoking

Plan for addicts to farm way out of substance abuse
NEWS

Plan for addicts to farm way out of substance abuse

Agreement to upgrade staff training in first aid assistance at metro
NEWS

Agreement to upgrade staff training in first aid assistance at metro

8-year-old dies from streptococcus
NEWS

8-year-old dies from streptococcus

Pandemic sparked cost surge in hospital stays
NEWS

Pandemic sparked cost surge in hospital stays