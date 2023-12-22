Outpatient care system found lacking by study

Six in 10 patients say they don’t feel their care plan is organized around all of their health and wellness needs, describing an outpatient care system that does not ensure continuity in care, according to the conclusions of the pilot phase of a study by the Health Services Organization and Evaluation Laboratory of the University of Athens in collaboration with the Organization for Quality Assurance in Health and the Health Ministry within the framework of the OECD’s transnational PaRIS program.

More specifically, 57.2% stated that more than one healthcare professional has responsibility for coordinating their care while 41.2% of patients estimated that the care program they follow does not take their needs into account.

Moreover, one in three stated that in the last year there were occasions when, although they had a health problem, they did not seek care or did not receive a prescription drug due to the cost.