Authorities investigate container of chemical substances at Piraeus port

Greek authorities are scrutinizing a container of chemical substances discovered at the Attica port of Piraeus.

Customs officials have detained the cargo for ten days, Kathimerini understands. The substances could be used for military purposes, with intelligence from foreign security services prompting the seizure.

Originating from China and destined for a Syrian company, suspicions arise regarding its final destination, possibly Iran.

Samples have been sent to the State Chemistry Laboratory to ascertain if they violate any laws. The investigation underscores concerns over the illicit trafficking of potentially dual-use materials.