Cadet from St Nikolas tanker repatriated from Iran

A merchant navy cadet from the St Nikolas tanker, which was seized by Iranian authorities last week, was repatriated on Friday.

The 19-year-old cadet returned to Greece via Dubai, accompanied by the Greek ambassador to Iran, Stylianos Gavril.

The cadet’s repatriation followed negotiations between Gavril, the Iranian foreign ministry and the Greek foreign and shipping ministries.

As for the remaining 18 crew of the St Nikolas, all of whom are Filipino nationals, the vessel’s owner, Empire Navigation, stated that they continue to be detained “on board the tanker, which is moored at Iran’s Bandar Abbas.”

“They are all in good health and in touch with their families. The company remains in contact with the Philippine ambassador in Iran, who is set to visit the vessel after the completion of prerequisite procedures imposed by the local authorities,” Empire Navigation stated.

The St Nikolas was seized by Iran on January 11 in the Gulf of Oman in retaliation for the confiscation last year of the same vessel and its oil by the US.