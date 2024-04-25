Piraeus port customs intercept large cocaine shipment disguised as fertilizer

Customs inspectors from the Hellenic Authority for Communication Security and Privacy (AADE) discovered and seized a substantial quantity of narcotics in raw form at the Port of Piraeus.

A cargo container arriving from Ecuador and bound for Croatia declared as fertilizer, raised suspicion. An X-ray inspection revealed sacks with varying densities, prompting further scrutiny.

Samples sent for analysis confirmed the presence of cocaine. Authorities confiscated 500 sacks weighing a total of 10 tons and 500 kilograms, containing fertilizer mixed with raw cocaine leaves. An additional 400 sacks of fertilizer, totaling 14 tons, were used for concealment.

The investigation aims to uncover individuals involved in large-scale drug trafficking within Greece and the European Union.