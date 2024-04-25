NEWS

Man arrested on European arrest warrant for criminal organization involvement

File photo. [InTime News]

A 61-year-old man holding a European Arrest Warrant issued by Italian authorities for involvement in a criminal organization, forgery, and tax evasion was arrested in the Athenian suburb of Paleo Psychiko on Wednesday.

According to a statement from the police, “the 61-year-old participated in an international criminal organization managing companies. They engaged in fraudulent invoicing, tax violations and sham bankruptcies, yielding illegal financial gains. The suspect, who repeatedly evaded Greek authorities for similar offenses, constantly changed residences and used vehicles belonging to third parties to evade detection.”

The arrested individual was brought before the Athens Court of Appeals Prosecutor, who ordered his detention in a Detention Facility.

