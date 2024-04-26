314 WWII bombs discovered at Elliniko development site

A total 314 World War Two bombs have been discovered during work on a massive urban development project at the former airport complex of Elliniko south of Athens, according to local authorities.

In a press conference on Thursday, Elliniko-Argyroupoli Mayor Giannis Konstantatos said that the cache of German-made ordnance was found buried at a depth of two meters beneath a former social club, nursery schools and sports facilities constructed for the 2004 Athens Olympics situated at the site.

“Thankfully, no explosions or accidents occurred. It’s puzzling how an entire airport and numerous municipal and civil aviation facilities operated in such a minefield,” he said.

The disposal of the bombs was undertaken by the Hellenic Army’s Land Mine Clearance Squad (TENX).