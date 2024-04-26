NEWS

314 WWII bombs discovered at Elliniko development site

314 WWII bombs discovered at Elliniko development site
[InTime News]

A total 314 World War Two bombs have been discovered during work on a massive urban development project at the former airport complex of Elliniko south of Athens, according to local authorities.

In a press conference on Thursday, Elliniko-Argyroupoli Mayor Giannis Konstantatos said that the cache of German-made ordnance was found buried at a depth of two meters beneath a former social club, nursery schools and sports facilities constructed for the 2004 Athens Olympics situated at the site.

“Thankfully, no explosions or accidents occurred. It’s puzzling how an entire airport and numerous municipal and civil aviation facilities operated in such a minefield,” he said.

The disposal of the bombs was undertaken by the Hellenic Army’s Land Mine Clearance Squad (TENX).

Security

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Privacy watchdog asks EYP to hand over full dossier on PASOK chief’s surveillance
NEWS

Privacy watchdog asks EYP to hand over full dossier on PASOK chief’s surveillance

Fire breaks out near Crete’s Souda Naval Base, settlement evacuated
NEWS

Fire breaks out near Crete’s Souda Naval Base, settlement evacuated

Erdogan in Iraq to push for reset of ties, cooperation against PKK
FOREIGN POLICY

Erdogan in Iraq to push for reset of ties, cooperation against PKK

Greece and Spain under pressure to provide Ukraine with air defense systems, FT reports
FOREIGN POLICY

Greece and Spain under pressure to provide Ukraine with air defense systems, FT reports

Greece planning air defense system inspired by Israel’s Iron Dome, says minister
FOREIGN POLICY

Greece planning air defense system inspired by Israel’s Iron Dome, says minister

EU’s Red Sea naval mission not affected by Iran attack on Israel, commander says
FOREIGN POLICY

EU’s Red Sea naval mission not affected by Iran attack on Israel, commander says