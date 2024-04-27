NEWS

Orders to remove illegal table seating in public places in Athens up 54%

[InTime News]

More violations of the regulations on the placement on table seating in public places were recorded in the first quarter of the year in Athens, data from the Athens Municipality has shown.

From January to April, Municipal police found 1,246 cases violations of the regulations on table seating, an increase of 54% on the same period in 2023.

The businesses responsible were ordered to remove the obstructing offending tables and chairs.

Three hundred of those orders were issued from April 4-21 alone.

Municipal police also conducted 466 checks for noise pollution in bars and cafes, finding 136 violations, which were forwarded for prosecution.

