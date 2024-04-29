49 wildfires reported in 24 hours

Flames and smoke rise from a line of trees as a wildfire burns at the Dadia National Park in the region of Evros, Greece, September 1, 2023. [Reuters/Alexandros Avramidis]

In the past twenty-four hours, a total of 49 agricultural and forest fires were reported across the country.

According to a statement by the Fire Department, 44 of these fires were promptly dealt with, while firefighting forces are still tackling five others.

Local investigative offices, along with units from the Arson Crimes Response Directorate (DAEE), are probing the causes of the blazes.

Traffic has been banned in numerous forest areas across Greece, including in Crete and the Peloponnese, for Monday and Tuesday due to high winds and increased risk of fires.

The fire department urges all citizens to exercise caution and, in case of fire, to strictly follow the instructions of the competent authorities for their safety.