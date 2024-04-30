NEWS

Public hospitals opening to private doctors

File photo.

Private doctors will be allowed to perform medical procedures in National Health System (ESY) hospitals, including surgeries, according to a Health Ministry amendment to a bill of the Ministry of Social Cohesion and Family. 

The amendment foresees that private doctors of all specialties may cooperate with public hospitals to perform medical procedures, participate in the operation of outpatient clinics, conduct diagnostic, therapeutic and interventional procedures beyond regular hours, as well as surgical procedures that require a stay of more than one day.

They will use the hospital’s infrastructure and equipment for compensation and may collaborate with its medical, nursing and other staff. 

Private doctors will pay to use equipment and infrastructure, as well as the staff they will work with.

Opposition parties have slammed the amendment, accusing the ministry of privatizing ESY. 

