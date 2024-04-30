NEWS

Labor Day strikes to paralyze transport

Public transportation in Greece, particularly in Athens, will cease on May 1 as unions and associations stage Labor Day strikes.

The strikes, organized by major labor unions, oppose the government’s decision to move Labor Day to May 7.

They assert that Labor Day is for strikes, not holidays, emphasizing worker grievances.

In Athens, three rallies are scheduled for Wednesday morning: at Syntagma Square at 10:30 a.m., Klafthmonos Square at 11 a.m., and at the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens.

Railway workers have announced a 24-hour strike, affecting metro, tram and electric railway services. Buses will halt in the morning and operate from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Ships will remain docked due to the Panhellenic Seamen’s Federation strike, starting at 12:01 a.m. on May 1 and 12 a.m. the same day.

