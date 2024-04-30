Over 200,000 register for postal voting in Euro elections across the globe

The deadline for registration on the postal voting platform expired at midnight on Clean Monday, with the final number of registrants surpassing 200,000 from Greece and 127 other countries.

According to the Interior Ministry’s final data, registered voters for postal voting in the upcoming European elections on June 9 reached 202,556. Of these, 153,322 (75.7%) are residents of Greece and 49,234 (24.3%) are Greeks residing abroad with voting rights in Greece.

Germany recorded the highest number of registrations, with 9,578 Greeks applying to participate in the European Parliament elections via postal vote.

Close behind was the United Kingdom, with 9,090 Greek voters entering their details on the epistoliki.ypes.gov.gr platform. The United States followed with 3,857 registrations, then Belgium (3,491), the Netherlands (3,119) and Cyprus (2,808), according to the final tally released by the Foreign Affairs Ministry in the early hours of Tuesday.

Among the registered voters are Greeks residing in countries where participation in national elections in 2023 was not feasible due to the lack of a polling station in their area. Examples include American Samoa, Djibouti, Angola, Mozambique, Congo, Cambodia, Equatorial Guinea, Guatemala, El Salvador and Zambia.