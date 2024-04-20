NEWS

PM seeks comfortable ND win in European elections

[Intime News]

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis urged Greek voters to hand candidates on ruling New Democracy’s party ticket a comfortable majority in the European Parliament elections this June.

“It is of great importance on the night of the European elections that New Democracy is still the most powerful center-right party in Europe. And, with your support, I am sure that this will become a reality,” he told party voters in the Athenian district of Agios Dimitrios on Saturday and called on voters not to abstain, “especially those who supported New Democracy in the double elections of 2023.”

Mitsotakis also said “it is clear” that the result of the European elections will carry “political messages” domestically. “On the evening of June 9 there should be no doubt that New Democracy will continue to be the dominant political force in the country, so that we can continue, with even greater speed, to implement the important reforms for the benefit of every Greek.” 

 

 

