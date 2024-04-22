NEWS

Five challenges for ruling party at the Euro elections

Five challenges for ruling party at the Euro elections
[Yiannis Liakos/InTime News]

Government officials have developed a set of five tests to determine whether the June 9 European Parliament elections will be a success or failure.

While no one believes ruling New Democracy will lose the election, a mediocre result could spell trouble ahead. ND officials would like to see the party gaining around 33% of the vote, as it did in the last Euro elections. They would also like to see a winning margin over the second-place party of at least 15 percentage points, and the ND vote being greater than the sum of the votes for the center-left, that is SYRIZA, socialist PASOK and the New Left.

Another aim is to contain the leaking of conservative votes to the three far-right parties, which together won 12.82% of the vote in last year’s national election. Finally, ND officials want to prevent Greek Solution, their main foe on the right, from notching serious gains in the country’s north. 

Elections EU

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
PM seeks comfortable ND win in European elections
NEWS

PM seeks comfortable ND win in European elections

Parties scan country ahead of showdown
POLITICS

Parties scan country ahead of showdown

SYRIZA drops candidate over controversial comments on women
NEWS

SYRIZA drops candidate over controversial comments on women

Interest in EU election higher this time around, poll shows
NEWS

Interest in EU election higher this time around, poll shows

Greek interest surges ahead of European elections; health, poverty seen as top campaign issues
EUROBAROMETER SURVEY

Greek interest surges ahead of European elections; health, poverty seen as top campaign issues

Fredi Beleri named ruling ND candidate in European elections
FOREIGN-POLICY

Fredi Beleri named ruling ND candidate in European elections