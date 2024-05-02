Mass Easter exodus continues unabated

After the strike on Wednesday marking May 1, ferries resume services on Thursday as the mass exodus of people from Athens and other urban centers for the Easter holidays continues unabated since the beginning of the week.

Ships on Thursday and Friday to island destinations have fully booked. High occupancy rates are also recorded on air flights and KTEL buses, while many are traveling by car. Traffic police have an increased presence on major road networks and points where there are frequent road accidents. There are also increased traffic measures at the entrances and exits of large urban centers.

This year’s Easter traffic is unusually high compared to last year’s, and it also coincides with the start of the summer season for a significant number of the seasonal hotels, which opened on Wednesday.