‘Easter’ and ‘Godparent’ baskets to kick in from next week

The special “Easter Basket” that offers lower-price traditional Easter foods will come back into effect in the run-up to Orthodox Easter, from April 24 to May 4.

The Development Ministry described the “Easter Basket” as an extension of the “Household Basket” measure by adding four new food categories.

In addition, the “Godparent Basket” measure will run from April 22 to May 4.

“By means of the “Godparent Basket,” we are providing support to godparents and parents, by enabling them to purchase quality toys at affordable prices and bring joy to all children during these festive days,” Development Minister Kostas Skrekas said.

Easter Sunday occurs on May 5 this year in the Orthodox calendar. Traditionally, godparents buy gifts for their godchildren to mark the occasion. 

