Dendias visits Kalolimnos military outpost as part of two-day tour

[@NikosDendias]

Defence Minister Nikos Dendias visited a small island in the eastern Aegean as part of a two-day trip to Kos and Patmos on Wednesday and Thursday.

Dendias visited a military outpost in Kalolimnos, a small island in the Dodecanese chain, lying near Kalymnos, “at the extreme eastern parts of our Homeland,” as he said in a tweet on platform X (former Twitter).

He was accompanied by Chief of the Hellenic National Defence General Staff, General Dimitrios Choupis, and Chief of Hellenic Army General Staff, Lieutenant General Georgios Kostidis. 

