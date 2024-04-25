French ask to borrow air defense system

French authorities have formally submitted a request for the transfer of a Crotale short-range surface-to-air missile system of the Hellenic Air Force for the duration of the Paris Olympic Games.

The French, well-informed sources say, are suggesting that if Paris intends to provide anti-aircraft systems to Ukraine, it needs the allied assistance to ensure the air defense of critical infrastructure within the capital city hosting the Olympic Games.

Speaking to Kathimerini, the same sources said that the relevant contacts between Athens and Paris began at the diplomatic level last November, apparently without any development so far.

The French are proposing two ways of transferring the array. One way is along the lines of the Hellenic Air Force’s Patriot deployment to Saudi Arabia to guard critical infrastructure, though it is not clear whether they will cover the costs, as was the case with Riyadh. Another option is through a loan for a period longer than the duration of the Olympic Games (July 26 – August 11).

The Crotale system is French-built (Thales) and was integrated into the Hellenic Air Force in 2003, with a firing range of 11-20 kilometers and a maximum engagement altitude of 6 km. It is, in short, ideal for the purpose for which the French need it.

The new request at this stage revives the debate on the need to strengthen the Ukrainian air defense. As Kathimerini has reported more than a few times over the past two years, the discussion about the need for the allies and Greece in particular to provide anti-aircraft systems started the day after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The pressure is expected to resume on Friday from the US during the the planned teleconference on Ukraine’s assistance (Ukraine Defense Contact Group).

Although not directly linked to Ukraine, the French request is clearly another indirect enticement to Athens to “unlock” part of its air defense in the general European effort to strengthen Kyiv.