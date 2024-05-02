Prosecutor appeals court decision to release Golden Dawn leader

The Lamia Court of Appeals Prosecutor intends to appeal the decision of the Lamia Misdemeanor Court, which granted conditional release to Nikos Michaloliakos, convicted of leading the criminal organization of Golden Dawn, sentenced to 13 years and 6 months.

Michaloliakos is released with restrictions, including a ban from leaving the Attica region, monthly appearance at the Peuki Police Station, and avoidance of contact with co-defendants.

The Lamia Prosecutor’s appeal argues that Michaloliakos lacks genuine remorse and moral improvement for his crimes, evident in his unrepentant online posts claiming political persecution.