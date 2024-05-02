Family of murdered musician slams GD leader’s early release

The family of rap singer Pavlos Fyssas who was killed by a member of neo-Nazi Golden Dawn in 2013 said the decision of a court council earlier on Thursday to release its former leader is a “great offense” to the victims of the now-defunct group, their families and “Greek society as a whole”.

“While the trial of the appeal court continues and the victims of Golden Dawn fight for their vindication, the ruling of the judicial council tests their tenacity,” the family said in a statement issued by their lawyers.

“It is puzzling how such an unrepentant neo-Nazi criminal […] whose Nazi ideology was the motive behind the criminal activities of Golden Dawn […] was deemed by the Greek justice system as not likely to commit new criminal acts,” it added and called on the public prosecutor’s office to block the Council’s ruling.

The Judicial Council of Misdemeanors of Lamia ruled earlier that Nikos Michaloliakos fulfils the statutory requirements for a conditional early release after serving three fifths of his 13-year sentence for running a criminal organization.