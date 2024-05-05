Elderly woman found dead after apartment fire

An elderly woman was discovered dead after a fire engulfed an apartment in the Athenian district of Agia Paraskevi.

The Fire Department reported that the blaze erupted around 5:30 a.m. in a fourth-floor apartment. During the firefighting effort, responders found the woman’s body. Firefighters managed to bring the fire, now contained, under control with the assistance of 16 firefighters, 4 vehicles and a specialized arm vehicle.

Initial findings, as relayed by state broadcaster ERT, suggest the fire originated from flammable materials in trash collected by the unfortunate woman within the apartment.