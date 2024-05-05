NEWS

Elderly woman found dead after apartment fire

Elderly woman found dead after apartment fire
[InTime News]

An elderly woman was discovered dead after a fire engulfed an apartment in the Athenian district of Agia Paraskevi.

The Fire Department reported that the blaze erupted around 5:30 a.m. in a fourth-floor apartment. During the firefighting effort, responders found the woman’s body. Firefighters managed to bring the fire, now contained, under control with the assistance of 16 firefighters, 4 vehicles and a specialized arm vehicle.

Initial findings, as relayed by state broadcaster ERT, suggest the fire originated from flammable materials in trash collected by the unfortunate woman within the apartment.

Fire Death

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Elderly siblings found deceased in home following fire
NEWS

Elderly siblings found deceased in home following fire

Palaio Psychiko fire leaves one dead
NEWS

Palaio Psychiko fire leaves one dead

Two dead in Viotia monastery fire
NEWS

Two dead in Viotia monastery fire

Government knew about fatalities early on in 2018 Mati blaze, ex-fire chief indicates
NEWS

Government knew about fatalities early on in 2018 Mati blaze, ex-fire chief indicates

A man dies in a car fire
NEWS

A man dies in a car fire

Elderly woman found dead after fire in apartment
NEWS

Elderly woman found dead after fire in apartment