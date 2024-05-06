Deferred May Day to affect services, shops

Business will not be resuming quite as usual on Tuesday after the long Easter break, as the May Day holiday was deferred by a week in observance of Good Wednesday.

The measure will mostly affect state services, which will not be working today, but also banks and the Athens Stock Exchange.

Most supermarkets and retail stores will remain shuttered, though some private sector businesses, such as bakeries, pastry shops and gas stations opened on Monday and will stay that way.

Farmers’ markets and Athens’ central Varvakeios Market will also be closed on Tuesday.

Public transportation will also be affected, even though workers also observed May Day proper last Wednesday.